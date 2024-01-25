Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] Revenue clocked in at $35.52 million, down -26.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [NASDAQ: RDHL] price surged by 21.15 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM that RedHill and U.S. Army Announce Opaganib and RHB-107 Combinations with Remdesivir Show Distinct Synergistic Effect Against Ebola.

Investigational drugs opaganib and RHB-107 (upamostat) demonstrate distinct synergistic effect when combined individually with remdesivir, significantly improving potency while maintaining cell viability, in a new U.S. Army-funded and conducted in vitro Ebola virus study.

Opaganib and RHB-107 are both novel, oral, host-directed, small molecule investigational drugs that are easy to administer and distribute, with demonstrated activity against multiple viral targets, including COVID-19, and are expected to be effective against emerging viral variants.

The one-year RDHL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.3. The average equity rating for RDHL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDHL shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDHL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

RDHL Stock Performance Analysis:

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, RDHL shares dropped by -15.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1573, while it was recorded at 0.9666 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3244 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

RDHL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -138.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDHL.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] Institutonal Ownership Details

