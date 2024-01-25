New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU] gain 3.93% so far this year. What now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [NYSE: EDU] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 5.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $76.16. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 6:42 AM that New Oriental Announces Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2023, which is the second quarter of New Oriental’s fiscal year 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4823181 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at 4.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.11%.

The market cap for EDU stock reached $12.61 billion, with 165.51 million shares outstanding and 165.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 4823181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $90.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.54.

How has EDU stock performed recently?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.58 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.62, while it was recorded at 72.63 for the last single week of trading, and 55.95 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

Earnings analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR go to 0.29%.

Insider trade positions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]

