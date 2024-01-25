Market cap of Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] reaches 6.22B – now what?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [NYSE: PHYS] loss -1.21% or -0.19 points to close at $15.49 with a heavy trading volume of 2977381 shares.

The daily chart for PHYS points out that the company has recorded 1.24% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, PHYS reached to a volume of 2977381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for PHYS stock

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, PHYS shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.69, while it was recorded at 15.62 for the last single week of trading, and 15.30 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS]

The top three institutional holders of PHYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PHYS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PHYS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.