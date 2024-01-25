Market cap of HashiCorp Inc [HCP] reaches 4.41B – now what?

HashiCorp Inc [NASDAQ: HCP] jumped around 0.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.57 at the close of the session, up 1.44%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM that HashiCorp appoints Michael Weingartner as Chief Product Officer, promotes Talha Tariq to Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer.

Weingartner to help HashiCorp scale for next phase of growth, focused on building out the HashiCorp Cloud Platform for infrastructure and security lifecycle management.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, HCP reached a trading volume of 3506232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HashiCorp Inc [HCP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCP shares is $25.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for HashiCorp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HashiCorp Inc is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

How has HCP stock performed recently?

HashiCorp Inc [HCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.54. With this latest performance, HCP shares dropped by -3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.21 for HashiCorp Inc [HCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.25, while it was recorded at 22.02 for the last single week of trading, and 25.69 for the last 200 days.

HashiCorp Inc [HCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HashiCorp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.89 and a Current Ratio set at 3.89.

Earnings analysis for HashiCorp Inc [HCP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HashiCorp Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCP.

Insider trade positions for HashiCorp Inc [HCP]

The top three institutional holders of HCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HCP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HCP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.