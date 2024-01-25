Market cap of FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] reaches 24.80M – now what?

FaZe Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: FAZE] gained 107.12% on the last trading session, reaching $0.32 price per share at the time. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM that FaZe Clan and Rollbit Announce Multi-Million Dollar Esports Sponsorship Deal.

Rollbit to sponsor FaZe Clan’s top-performing Counter-Strike team in one of the largest sponsorship deals in the history of esports.

Today, FaZe Holdings, Inc. (FaZe Clan) (NASDAQ:FAZE), one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, and Rollbit, a leading name in the world of online gaming and entertainment, are delighted to announce a new multi-million dollar esports sponsorship deal.

If compared to the average trading volume of 433.15K shares, FAZE reached a trading volume of 288903682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FaZe Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for FAZE stock

FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.91. With this latest performance, FAZE shares gained by 66.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.46 for FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1872, while it was recorded at 0.1944 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3209 for the last 200 days.

FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

FaZe Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]

