Market Analysts see Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] gained 1.07% or 0.39 points to close at $36.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3769215 shares. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 4:11 PM that Match Group to Webcast Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will webcast a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Tuesday, January 30, Match Group will publish its fourth quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.

The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com. .

The daily chart for MTCH points out that the company has recorded -16.35% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, MTCH reached to a volume of 3769215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $42.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.96.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.27, while it was recorded at 36.43 for the last single week of trading, and 38.15 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 26.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.