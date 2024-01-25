Gordon Haskett lifts Rover Group Inc [ROVR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rover Group Inc [NASDAQ: ROVR] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $10.94. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Rover Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period.

Rover Group Inc stock has also gained 0.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROVR stock has inclined by 64.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 107.20% and gained 0.55% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The market cap for ROVR stock reached $1.99 billion, with 184.53 million shares outstanding and 108.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, ROVR reached a trading volume of 3077694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rover Group Inc [ROVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROVR shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Rover Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rover Group Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROVR in the course of the last twelve months was 92.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.32.

ROVR stock trade performance evaluation

Rover Group Inc [ROVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, ROVR shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.44 for Rover Group Inc [ROVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.75 for the last 200 days.

Rover Group Inc [ROVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rover Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rover Group Inc [ROVR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rover Group Inc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROVR.

Rover Group Inc [ROVR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ROVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROVR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROVR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.