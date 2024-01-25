For Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Indie Semiconductor Inc [NASDAQ: INDI] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.87. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 9:00 AM that indie Promotes Key Senior Management.

Executive Team Well-positioned for Accelerated Product Innovation, Scalability and Market Outperformance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced the promotion of a few outstanding senior executives within the organization. These individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership, business acumen and automotive industry relationships, and have already made significant contributions to the success of indie in relatively short order. In their new roles, these key management team members will help drive indie’s market outperformance and realize the Company’s vision of creating an Autotech powerhouse.

Indie Semiconductor Inc stock has also gained 3.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INDI stock has inclined by 30.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.00% and lost -15.29% year-on date.

The market cap for INDI stock reached $1.24 billion, with 180.30 million shares outstanding and 137.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, INDI reached a trading volume of 3106081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $13.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Indie Semiconductor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indie Semiconductor Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

INDI stock trade performance evaluation

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, INDI shares dropped by -17.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.67 for the last 200 days.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Indie Semiconductor Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Indie Semiconductor Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INDI.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INDI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INDI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.