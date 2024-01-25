For GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

GigaCloud Technology Inc [NASDAQ: GCT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.85%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 8:54 AM that GigaCloud Technology Inc Recognized as Winner in Furniture Today’s 2023 Reader Rankings.

Industry leader named winner in “Best Logistics Technology Company” and “Best Ecommerce Technology” categories.

Over the last 12 months, GCT stock rose by 257.73%. The one-year GigaCloud Technology Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.47. The average equity rating for GCT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $881.53 million, with 26.73 million shares outstanding and 6.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, GCT stock reached a trading volume of 3008792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCT shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaCloud Technology Inc is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.84.

GCT Stock Performance Analysis:

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, GCT shares gained by 45.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 257.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.94 for GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.31, while it was recorded at 21.32 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GigaCloud Technology Inc Fundamentals:

GigaCloud Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

GCT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GigaCloud Technology Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 94.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCT.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] Institutonal Ownership Details

