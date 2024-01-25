EchoStar Corp [SATS] is -11.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EchoStar Corp [NASDAQ: SATS] loss -2.58% on the last trading session, reaching $14.72 price per share at the time. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Sling Freestream Launches FAST Service Industry FIRST: Free Cloud DVR.

10 hours available for anyone with a Sling Freestream login.

Sling Freestream continues to grow, adding more than 500 FAST channels since February 2023 launch.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, SATS reached a trading volume of 4157444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EchoStar Corp [SATS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SATS shares is $21.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SATS stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EchoStar Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EchoStar Corp is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SATS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.81.

Trading performance analysis for SATS stock

EchoStar Corp [SATS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.89. With this latest performance, SATS shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for EchoStar Corp [SATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.07, while it was recorded at 15.40 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

EchoStar Corp [SATS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EchoStar Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.81 and a Current Ratio set at 6.23.

EchoStar Corp [SATS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EchoStar Corp posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 103.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SATS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EchoStar Corp go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EchoStar Corp [SATS]

The top three institutional holders of SATS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SATS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SATS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.