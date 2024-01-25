Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] Is Currently -0.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Campbell Soup Co. [NYSE: CPB] loss -0.29% or -0.13 points to close at $44.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3025401 shares. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Campbell Reports First-Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Reaffirms Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Guidance.

Net Sales were $2.5 billion, decreasing 2% or 1% on an organic basis. On a two-year-compound annual growth rate (CAGR), net sales increased approximately 6% and organic net sales increased approximately 7% due to favorable net price realization and brand strength.

The daily chart for CPB points out that the company has recorded -4.65% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, CPB reached to a volume of 3025401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $45.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Co. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for CPB stock

Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CPB shares gained by 3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.63, while it was recorded at 43.68 for the last single week of trading, and 45.12 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Campbell Soup Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Campbell Soup Co. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Co. go to 5.09%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]

The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.