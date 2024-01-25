C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] moved down -1.60: Why It’s Important

C4 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CCCC] closed the trading session at $5.55. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:01 PM that C4 Therapeutics Announces 2024 Priorities and Extended Cash Runway to Advance Portfolio of Targeted Protein Degradation Medicines.

Multiple 2024 Clinical Updates Expected, Including Data from the Ongoing CFT7455 and CFT1946 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Trials.

Prioritization of CFT7455, CFT1946, Discovery Collaborations and Focused Discovery Research Efforts Results in Workforce Reduction of Approximately 30%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.77 percent and weekly performance of -15.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 260.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, CCCC reached to a volume of 4150577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCC shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for C4 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C4 Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

CCCC stock trade performance evaluation

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.78. With this latest performance, CCCC shares gained by 24.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

C4 Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.39 and a Current Ratio set at 7.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C4 Therapeutics Inc posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C4 Therapeutics Inc go to 22.30%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.