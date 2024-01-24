ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO] moved up 3.55: Why It’s Important

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [NYSE: ZTO] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 3.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.48. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 6:15 AM that ZTO Express Holds 2024 National Network Conference.

On 23 January 2024, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, held its National Network Conference at its headquarters in Shanghai. The conference aimed to fully implement the spirit of the 2024 National Postal Management Work Conference by the State Post Bureau. During the conference, the Company summarized and reviewed its achievements in 2023, outlined key work tasks for 2024, unified thinking, strengthened confidence, and clarified goals, developing a joint force to promote the high-quality development of ZTO’s network.

The chairman, Meisong LAI, pointed out in the work report that in 2023, ZTO achieved parcel volume of 30.2 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 23.8%. The Company achieved a market share of 22.9%, further widening its lead. ZTO has consistently adhered to its strategic goal of balanced development, with emphasis on long-term growth and focus on its own strengths and steady progress. As a result, the Company has achieved excellent results in “stable business growth and improved quality and efficiency”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4712184 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stands at 3.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for ZTO stock reached $10.46 billion, with 609.17 million shares outstanding and 594.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 4712184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06.

How has ZTO stock performed recently?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.11 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.87, while it was recorded at 17.51 for the last single week of trading, and 24.69 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR go to 16.50%.

Insider trade positions for ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]

The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.