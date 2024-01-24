Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] Revenue clocked in at $10.57 billion, down -15.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Yum China Holdings Inc [NYSE: YUMC] price surged by 4.38 percent to reach at $1.51. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 1:15 PM that Yum China Certified Top Employer China for Sixth Consecutive Year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”, NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) has been named by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer China for the sixth consecutive year. Ranked fourth overall among more than 150 companies included in the list, Yum China again placed first in the restaurant industry. This accolade highlights the Company’s outstanding performance in key areas such as People Strategy, Digital HR, Working Environment and Career Development. It also reflects Yum China’s “People First” philosophy and commitment to providing an excellent working environment and experience for its employees.

“To be named a Top Employer China for six consecutive years is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our people,” said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. “At the heart of our success lies our ‘Fair, Care, and Pride’ principle, which includes nurturing a vibrant and inclusive culture that supports our team members’ growth and our company’s progress.”.

The one-year YUMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.07. The average equity rating for YUMC stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $56.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

YUMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.45 for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.33, while it was recorded at 35.25 for the last single week of trading, and 52.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum China Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Yum China Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

YUMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum China Holdings Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc go to 33.79%.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YUMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.