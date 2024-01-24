Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $66

Xcel Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] jumped around 0.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $59.19 at the close of the session, up 0.44%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3518472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $65.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Xcel Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy, Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

How has XEL stock performed recently?

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.12 for Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.23, while it was recorded at 59.47 for the last single week of trading, and 62.12 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Xcel Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy, Inc. go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]

The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.