Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] Is Currently 5.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wolfspeed Inc [NYSE: WOLF] gained 5.54% or 1.92 points to close at $36.59 with a heavy trading volume of 5345821 shares. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Infineon and Wolfspeed Expand and Extend Multi-Year Silicon Carbide (SiC) 150mm Wafer Supply Agreement.

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, and Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), a global leader in silicon carbide technology, today announced the expansion and extension of their existing long-term 150mm silicon carbide wafer supply agreement, originally signed in February 2018. The extended partnership includes a multi-year capacity reservation agreement. It contributes to Infineon’s general supply chain stability, also with regard to the growing demand for silicon carbide semiconductor products for automotive, solar and EV applications and energy storage systems.

“As the demand for silicon carbide devices continues to increase, we are following a multi-source strategy to secure access to a high-quality, global and long-term supply base of 150mm and 200mm SiC wafers. Our prolonged partnership with Wolfspeed further strengthens Infineon’s supply chain resilience for the coming years,” said Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies. “We have been working with Wolfspeed for more than 20 years to bring the promise of silicon carbide to the automotive, industrial and energy markets, and to help customers leverage this energy-efficient technology to foster decarbonization.”.

The daily chart for WOLF points out that the company has recorded -41.39% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, WOLF reached to a volume of 5345821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $43.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.71.

Trading performance analysis for WOLF stock

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.21, while it was recorded at 33.41 for the last single week of trading, and 45.57 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wolfspeed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.98 and a Current Ratio set at 5.44.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wolfspeed Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOLF.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]

The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WOLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WOLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.