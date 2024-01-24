why Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.75

Weyerhaeuser Co. [NYSE: WY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.67%.

Over the last 12 months, WY stock rose by 6.74%. The one-year Weyerhaeuser Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.81. The average equity rating for WY stock is currently 1.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.30 billion, with 732.79 million shares outstanding and 727.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, WY stock reached a trading volume of 3770713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Co. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.02.

WY Stock Performance Analysis:

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.65, while it was recorded at 32.93 for the last single week of trading, and 31.57 for the last 200 days.

WY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Co. go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.