why PepsiCo Inc [PEP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $186.85

PepsiCo Inc [NASDAQ: PEP] jumped around 2.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $167.64 at the close of the session, up 1.53%. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 9:02 AM that Taste the Celebration: Frito-Lay Offers One Fan the Chance to Launch the Confetti for the Winning Team at Super Bowl LVIII.

America’s favorite snack brands launch sweepstakes to give one fan the rare opportunity to play a direct role in the Super Bowl and ignite the celebration.

Attending the Super Bowl is a lifelong dream of many NFL fans. But Frito-Lay, a company dedicated to celebrating sports fandom, is taking that dream a step further and giving one fan a critical role in the official victory celebration. As a part of its Taste of Super Bowl campaign, Frito-Lay will give one lucky football fan a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to press the button that launches the NFL’s official confetti for the winning team at Super Bowl LVIII.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 4928528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PepsiCo Inc [PEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $186.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 33.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

How has PEP stock performed recently?

PepsiCo Inc [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for PepsiCo Inc [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.04, while it was recorded at 166.43 for the last single week of trading, and 177.17 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PepsiCo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

Earnings analysis for PepsiCo Inc [PEP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc go to 8.64%.

Insider trade positions for PepsiCo Inc [PEP]

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.