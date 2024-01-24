why Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.50

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: IRWD] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $13.48. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM that Ironwood Announces Publication in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology of New Linaclotide Phase III Data in Children and Adolescents Aged 6-17 Years with Functional Constipation.

– Newly published data highlights additional efficacy endpoints from trial –.

– Linaclotide is the first and only FDA-approved prescription therapy for children and adolescents aged 6-17 years with functional constipation –.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also gained 14.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IRWD stock has inclined by 46.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.40% and gained 17.83% year-on date.

The market cap for IRWD stock reached $2.10 billion, with 154.03 million shares outstanding and 152.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 6860352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

IRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.82. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 22.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.65 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.98, while it was recorded at 12.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRWD.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.