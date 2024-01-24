why Inhibrx Inc [INBX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.50

Inhibrx Inc [NASDAQ: INBX] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 8.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.30. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 1:00 AM that Inhibrx Announces Sale of INBRX-101 to Sanofi for an aggregate value of up to $2.2B.

Inhibrx, Inc. shareholders will receive per share consideration of $30 per share in cash, a CVR equal to $5, plus 0.25 shares in New Inhibrx, a new publicly traded company that retains all non-101 assets of Inhibrx, Inc.

Sanofi to pay off Inhibrx’s outstanding debt balance and capitalize New Inhibrx with $200 million in cash.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11335515 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inhibrx Inc stands at 6.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.25%.

The market cap for INBX stock reached $1.72 billion, with 43.56 million shares outstanding and 35.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 492.95K shares, INBX reached a trading volume of 11335515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inhibrx Inc [INBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INBX shares is $35.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Inhibrx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-24-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inhibrx Inc is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for INBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3901.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13.

How has INBX stock performed recently?

Inhibrx Inc [INBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, INBX shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.35 for Inhibrx Inc [INBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.13, while it was recorded at 33.89 for the last single week of trading, and 22.98 for the last 200 days.

Inhibrx Inc [INBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Inhibrx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.16 and a Current Ratio set at 10.16.

Earnings analysis for Inhibrx Inc [INBX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inhibrx Inc posted -0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INBX.

Insider trade positions for Inhibrx Inc [INBX]

