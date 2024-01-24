Wall Street Analyst Initiated Desktop Metal Inc [DM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Desktop Metal Inc [NYSE: DM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.11%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Carbon Introduces Three New Resins to Its Platform, Unlocking New Applications for Dental Labs.

New resins include Pac-Dent Rodin™ Sculpture, Desktop Health™ Flexcera™ Base, and Keystone Industries KeyGuard™, which will help dental labs diversify offerings, streamline workflows, and unlock new applications.

Carbon, a leading product development and manufacturing technology company, announced the release of three breakthrough resins on its platform — Pac-Dent Rodin Sculpture, Desktop Health Flexcera Base, and Keystone KeyGuard. Each resin has been meticulously tested and validated for use with Carbon’s printers, making a significant contribution to Carbon’s dental materials portfolio.

Over the last 12 months, DM stock dropped by -60.75%. The one-year Desktop Metal Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.51. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $238.36 million, with 318.13 million shares outstanding and 210.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, DM stock reached a trading volume of 3993424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $0.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.11. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Desktop Metal Inc [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7269, while it was recorded at 0.6612 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4463 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 3.09.

DM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Desktop Metal Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc go to 46.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc [DM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.