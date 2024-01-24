Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Aptiv PLC [APTV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] price surged by 2.05 percent to reach at $1.64.

The one-year APTV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.94. The average equity rating for APTV stock is currently 1.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $111.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

APTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, APTV shares dropped by -5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.87, while it was recorded at 79.70 for the last single week of trading, and 94.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptiv PLC Fundamentals:

Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

APTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 28.16%.

Aptiv PLC [APTV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APTV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APTV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.