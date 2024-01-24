Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] gain 4.52% so far this year. What now?

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [NASDAQ: STX] price surged by 2.45 percent to reach at $2.13. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Seagate Reports on Progress Towards Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Objectives.

Seagate® Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today shared the company’s fifth annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Report titled “Crafting an Inclusive Datasphere,” covering fiscal year 2023.

The report outlines Seagate’s continued progress in the areas of Representation, Inclusion, Social impact, and Equity (RISE). Results in these focus areas include:.

The one-year STX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.45. The average equity rating for STX stock is currently 2.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $80.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-24-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

STX Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.01 for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.74, while it was recorded at 85.81 for the last single week of trading, and 67.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Fundamentals:

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

STX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.