Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] Stock trading around $2.64 per share: What’s Next?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [NASDAQ: WOOF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.35%. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 8:02 AM that Petco and Nationwide® launch co-branded pet insurance product on petco.com.

Partnership expansion also features member savings on Petco Veterinary Services .

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Leading pet insurer Nationwide® and Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) are delivering on their shared commitment to provide affordable and integrated pet health, wellness and protection solutions with the introduction of a new customizable pet health insurance offering available now on petco.com.

Over the last 12 months, WOOF stock dropped by -75.74%. The one-year Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.07. The average equity rating for WOOF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $708.81 million, with 228.34 million shares outstanding and 151.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, WOOF stock reached a trading volume of 4203361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

WOOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc Fundamentals:

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WOOF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WOOF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WOOF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.