PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] Stock trading around $23.95 per share: What’s Next?

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.61% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.88%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM that PENN Entertainment to Report Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 15.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that it will release its 2023 fourth quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 15, 2024 followed by a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 312-281-2974; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call at www.pennentertainment.com; allow 15 minutes to register, download, and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days at www.pennentertainment.com.

Over the last 12 months, PENN stock dropped by -27.09%. The one-year PENN Entertainment Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.33. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.63 billion, with 152.90 million shares outstanding and 150.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, PENN stock reached a trading volume of 5314318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $30.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.69, while it was recorded at 23.44 for the last single week of trading, and 24.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PENN Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

PENN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PENN Entertainment Inc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -67.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc go to 9.09%.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.