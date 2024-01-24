Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] gain 10.84% so far this year. What now?

Nuvve Holding Corp [NASDAQ: NVVE] closed the trading session at $5.52. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 9:30 AM that Nuvve Wins $16M Project for Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission’s 50-Shuttle Fleet.

Fresno EOC to implement Nuvve’s turnkey fleet electrification program including vehicle-to-grid capability, in ambitious step toward a cleaner community via green transportation.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today was selected and approved by the Board of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC) to implement its turnkey fleet electrification program for Fresno EOC’s 50-shuttle fleet. Nuvve assisted Fresno EOC, one of the largest nonprofit community action agencies in the U.S., in securing grant funding through the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program (“Carl Moyer Program”) and Pacific Gas & Electric (“PG&E”). This groundbreaking initiative underscores Fresno EOC’s commitment to sustainable transportation and marks a significant step towards reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.84 percent and weekly performance of 35.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 138.49K shares, NVVE reached to a volume of 15366603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVVE shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nuvve Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvve Holding Corp is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.47.

NVVE stock trade performance evaluation

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.43. With this latest performance, NVVE shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.29 for Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 16.05 for the last 200 days.

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nuvve Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuvve Holding Corp posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVVE.

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.