Nomura lifts Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TCOM] jumped around 1.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $36.05 at the close of the session, up 3.15%. The company report on November 25, 2023 at 3:37 AM that Trip.com sees increase in visits after China expands visa-free travel to 6 countries.

China has announced that it will expand the scope of its unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from six countries: France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia. The policy will be implemented on a trial basis.

Effective from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024, people holding ordinary passports from the aforementioned countries can visit China for business, leisure and transit, visiting for up to 15 days without a visa. This new policy is expected to facilitate more accessible travel and promote closer ties between China and the countries involved.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 4003509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $50.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.83.

How has TCOM stock performed recently?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.09, while it was recorded at 35.87 for the last single week of trading, and 35.57 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings analysis for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM.

Insider trade positions for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]

The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.