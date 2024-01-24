New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Is Currently 2.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] gained 2.01% or 0.2 points to close at $10.17 with a heavy trading volume of 7848169 shares. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON JANUARY 31ST.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi, along with several members of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team, will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2023 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on February 28, 2024.

The daily chart for NYCB points out that the company has recorded -15.74% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.60M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 7848169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.71 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.