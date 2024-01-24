Market cap of IGC Pharma Inc [IGC] reaches 16.90M – now what?

IGC Pharma Inc [AMEX: IGC] closed the trading session at $0.27. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 9:20 AM that IGC Pharma Breakthrough: Preclinical Trial Data Shows TGR-63 Reduces Plaque in Alzheimer’s.

Paving the way for a potential Alzheimer’s drug.

IGC Pharma, Inc. (“IGC Pharma,” “IGC,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) provides details on its drug candidate TGR-63, which targets amyloid-beta plaque and can potentially improve Alzheimer’s disease treatment in a significant manner.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.32 percent and weekly performance of -2.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 198.82K shares, IGC reached to a volume of 3955520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IGC Pharma Inc [IGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IGC Pharma Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

IGC stock trade performance evaluation

IGC Pharma Inc [IGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, IGC shares dropped by -10.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for IGC Pharma Inc [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2948, while it was recorded at 0.2738 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3263 for the last 200 days.

IGC Pharma Inc [IGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

IGC Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

IGC Pharma Inc [IGC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.