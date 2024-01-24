Market Analysts see Trade Desk Inc [TTD] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Trade Desk Inc [NASDAQ: TTD] surged by $0.79 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $70.18. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 1:30 PM that The Trade Desk Announces Changes on Senior Leadership Team.

Tim Sims named Chief Commercial Officer.

Trade Desk Inc stock has also gained 10.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTD stock has declined by -5.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.49% and lost -2.47% year-on date.

The market cap for TTD stock reached $34.41 billion, with 446.46 million shares outstanding and 441.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 3993693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trade Desk Inc [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $78.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Trade Desk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trade Desk Inc is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 56.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.87.

TTD stock trade performance evaluation

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.26 for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.83, while it was recorded at 67.19 for the last single week of trading, and 73.77 for the last 200 days.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Trade Desk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Trade Desk Inc [TTD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trade Desk Inc go to 24.00%.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.