Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] slipped around -0.63 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $91.80 at the close of the session, down -0.68%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:30 AM that A New Power Rises: White Paper from Philip Morris International Examines Societal Impact of the Fifth Estate.

Two-thirds of people today get news and information from nontraditional sources, according to international survey.

A white paper and survey released today by Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) examine the increasing influence of the Fifth Estate on public discourse. Encompassing a vast and diverse range of independent commentators, social media users, content creators, and online communities, the Fifth Estate poses unprecedented challenges and opportunities for established institutions by empowering individuals and citizen-led movements to drive change.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 4429111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $108.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-24-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.31, while it was recorded at 92.69 for the last single week of trading, and 94.57 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc posted 1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 5.89%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.