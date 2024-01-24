Market Analysts see Permian Resources Corp [PR] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Permian Resources Corp [NYSE: PR] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -0.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.26. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:22 AM that Permian Resources Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 39,414,415 shares of its Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Class A common stock”), by certain affiliates of NGP Energy Capital Management L.L.C., Riverstone Investment Group LLC and EnCap Investments L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”), resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $512.4 million. Permian Resources will not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.

Concurrently with the closing of the offering, the Company has agreed to purchase (the “Concurrent OpCo Unit Purchase”) from certain of the Selling Stockholders an aggregate 2,252,252 common units representing limited liability company interests (“OpCo Units”) in Permian Resources Operating, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a subsidiary of Permian Resources (“OpCo”), at a price per OpCo Unit equal to the price per share at which the underwriter purchases shares of Class A common stock in the offering and to cancel a corresponding number of shares of the Company’s Class C Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, held by such Selling Stockholders. The offering of Class A common stock is not conditioned upon the completion of the Concurrent OpCo Unit Purchase, but the Concurrent OpCo Unit Purchase is conditioned upon the completion of the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6409506 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Permian Resources Corp stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.81%.

The market cap for PR stock reached $6.75 billion, with 509.33 million shares outstanding and 403.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.07M shares, PR reached a trading volume of 6409506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Permian Resources Corp [PR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $16.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corp is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has PR stock performed recently?

Permian Resources Corp [PR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, PR shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for Permian Resources Corp [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 13.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.27 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corp [PR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Permian Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings analysis for Permian Resources Corp [PR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Permian Resources Corp posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corp go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Permian Resources Corp [PR]

The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.