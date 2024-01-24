Market Analysts see Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: OTLK] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 30.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.44. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Outlook Therapeutics® Receives FDA Agreement Under Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for 90 Day Non-Inferiority Study, NORSE EIGHT, and Announces Private Placement of Up to $172 Million to Advance ONS-5010.

Obtained clarity from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on next steps to advance ONS-5010.

NORSE EIGHT expected to commence in the first quarter of CY2024, enabling potential resubmission of the ONS-5010 Biologics License Application (BLA) by the end of CY2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27568792 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Outlook Therapeutics Inc stands at 11.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.21%.

The market cap for OTLK stock reached $115.50 million, with 260.26 million shares outstanding and 131.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, OTLK reached a trading volume of 27568792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTLK shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2023.

How has OTLK stock performed recently?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.48. With this latest performance, OTLK shares gained by 5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4184, while it was recorded at 0.3727 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9170 for the last 200 days.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings analysis for Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTLK.

Insider trade positions for Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]

