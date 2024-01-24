Market Analysts see Lennar Corp. [LEN] gaining to $117. Time to buy?

Lennar Corp. [NYSE: LEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.93%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 1:40 PM that Quarterra Multifamily Announces the Start of Leasing at Kindred Apartments.

High-rise community infuses Downtown Denver’s historic cultural district with 224 new apartment homes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and property manager, today announced the start of leasing at Kindred Apartment Homes, joining Citizen West 10, as Quarterra’s second community in Denver’s historic Golden Triangle neighborhood.

Over the last 12 months, LEN stock rose by 52.64%. The one-year Lennar Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.27. The average equity rating for LEN stock is currently 2.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.97 billion, with 253.63 million shares outstanding and 244.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, LEN stock reached a trading volume of 3822785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lennar Corp. [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $160.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lennar Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corp. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

LEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lennar Corp. [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Lennar Corp. [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.19, while it was recorded at 150.92 for the last single week of trading, and 121.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lennar Corp. Fundamentals:

Lennar Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 6.12.

LEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lennar Corp. posted 2.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corp. go to 0.60%.

Lennar Corp. [LEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.