Market Analysts see Iamgold Corp. [IAG] gaining to $2.75. Time to buy?

Iamgold Corp. [NYSE: IAG] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 14.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.64. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 5:00 PM that IAMGOLD Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Production Results and Commissioning Progress at Côté Gold.

All monetary amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 22, 2024) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2023 production results and progress at the Côté Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12069130 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Iamgold Corp. stands at 7.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.90%.

The market cap for IAG stock reached $1.27 billion, with 481.30 million shares outstanding and 480.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 12069130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iamgold Corp. [IAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iamgold Corp. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has IAG stock performed recently?

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Iamgold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iamgold Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG.

Insider trade positions for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]

The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.