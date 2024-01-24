Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] Stock trading around $25.85 per share: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corp. [NYSE: KSS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.98%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Wendy Arlin Appointed to Kohl’s Board of Directors.

New director brings more than 30 years of corporate finance and consumer industry experience.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Appointment is part of the Board’s continual refreshment process, enhancing leadership and retail experience.

Over the last 12 months, KSS stock dropped by -15.96%. The one-year Kohl’s Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.71. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 3.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.86 billion, with 111.00 million shares outstanding and 108.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, KSS stock reached a trading volume of 4963510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 3.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corp. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.12.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.61, while it was recorded at 25.27 for the last single week of trading, and 23.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corp. Fundamentals:

Kohl’s Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

KSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corp. posted -2.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -354.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS.

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.