JP Morgan lifts BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BRF S.A. ADR [NYSE: BRFS] price surged by 6.99 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM that BRF filled its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

BRF S.A. (“BRF” or “Company”) (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on this date, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), in English version. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company’s website.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website https://ri.brf-global.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF’s audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF’s Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:.

The one-year BRFS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.81. The average equity rating for BRFS stock is currently 3.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BRF S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

BRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.07. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.42 for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BRF S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

BRF S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

BRFS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BRF S.A. ADR posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS.

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BRFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BRFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.