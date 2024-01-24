JMP Securities slashes price target on Adicet Bio Inc [ACET] – find out why.

Adicet Bio Inc [NASDAQ: ACET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.33%. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 11:43 PM that Adicet Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Adicet Bio, Inc. (“Adicet”) (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 27,054,667 shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 8,445,333 shares of common stock. The shares of common stock are being sold at a public offering price of $2.40 per share and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $2.3999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price of each share of common stock minus the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. Adicet also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,325,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $85.2 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Adicet. The offering is expected to close on or about January 25, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Over the last 12 months, ACET stock dropped by -71.61%. The one-year Adicet Bio Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.39. The average equity rating for ACET stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $108.33 million, with 42.95 million shares outstanding and 30.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 778.22K shares, ACET stock reached a trading volume of 5098886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adicet Bio Inc [ACET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACET shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACET stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Adicet Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adicet Bio Inc is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25.

ACET Stock Performance Analysis:

Adicet Bio Inc [ACET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.33. With this latest performance, ACET shares gained by 71.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Adicet Bio Inc [ACET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.74, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adicet Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Adicet Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

ACET Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adicet Bio Inc posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -157.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adicet Bio Inc go to 29.10%.

Adicet Bio Inc [ACET] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.