Jefferies slashes price target on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] – find out why.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [NYSE: PK] loss -4.42% or -0.72 points to close at $15.56 with a heavy trading volume of 5177553 shares.

The daily chart for PK points out that the company has recorded 31.60% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, PK reached to a volume of 5177553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.42.

Trading performance analysis for PK stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.38, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 13.39 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]

The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.