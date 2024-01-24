Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] is 13.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: INO] price plunged by -16.15 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM that INOVIO Announces Effective Date of 1-for-12 Reverse Stock Split.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock will be effective as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The company’s common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Following the reverse stock split, the company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “INO” with the new CUSIP number, 45773H 409. The reverse stock split is part of the company’s plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The one-year INO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.14. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $0.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 186.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.80. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 50.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4963, while it was recorded at 0.6733 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5249 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

INO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 41.50%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.