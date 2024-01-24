HSBC Securities lifts Altice USA Inc [ATUS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Altice USA Inc [NYSE: ATUS] jumped around 0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.60 at the close of the session, up 5.69%. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The call will be led by Dennis Mathew, Chairman and CEO, and Marc Sirota, CFO.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 3882180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altice USA Inc [ATUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $3.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

How has ATUS stock performed recently?

Altice USA Inc [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Altice USA Inc [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Altice USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.26 and a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

Earnings analysis for Altice USA Inc [ATUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altice USA Inc posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -304.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc go to 6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Altice USA Inc [ATUS]

The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ATUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ATUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.