Home Depot, Inc. [HD] Is Currently -1.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE: HD] price plunged by -1.66 percent to reach at -$5.91. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 9:30 AM that The Home Depot Kicks Off 15th Year of Campus Enhancements for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Will Surpass $10 Million in Financial Support.

Originally published on Built From Scratch.

The Home Depot is kicking off its 2024 Retool Your School program, which provides career development opportunities and improves campuses at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The 2024 program marks the 15th year that The Home Depot has supported campus renovations that uplift HBCU students across the nation. This year, The Home Depot is expected to surpass $10 million in financial support since the program began in 2009.

The one-year HD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.44. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $349.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot, Inc. is set at 5.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 244.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 332.91, while it was recorded at 356.70 for the last single week of trading, and 312.37 for the last 200 days.

Home Depot, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Home Depot, Inc. posted 3.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc. go to 1.80%.

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.