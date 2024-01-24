For Core & Main Inc [CNM], Analyst sees a rise to $48. What next?

Core & Main Inc [NYSE: CNM] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $41.75. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 4:29 PM that Core & Main Announces Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide, today announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 19.8 million shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders. Core & Main is not offering any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

In addition, Core & Main announced that concurrent with the completion of the offering, it expects to repurchase and redeem, as the case may be, from the selling stockholders 3.13 million shares of its Class A common stock and 1.87 million partnership interests of the Company’s subsidiary Core & Main Holdings, LP (together with a corresponding number of shares of Class B common stock of Core & Main) at the same per share price to be paid by the underwriters to the selling stockholders in the offering. The closing of the repurchase is subject to the closing of the offering. The closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the repurchase.

Core & Main Inc stock has also gained 1.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNM stock has inclined by 39.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.76% and gained 3.32% year-on date.

The market cap for CNM stock reached $7.76 billion, with 172.77 million shares outstanding and 170.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, CNM reached a trading volume of 10537296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNM shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNM stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Core & Main Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core & Main Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

Core & Main Inc [CNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, CNM shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.68 for Core & Main Inc [CNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.75, while it was recorded at 41.18 for the last single week of trading, and 31.38 for the last 200 days.

Core & Main Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.36.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Core & Main Inc posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Core & Main Inc go to 11.53%.

The top three institutional holders of CNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,000,000 shares, which is approximately 8.28% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC are also among the top institutional holders.