Firstenergy Corp. [FE] gain 0.16% so far this year. What now?

Firstenergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] gained 0.08% or 0.03 points to close at $36.72 with a heavy trading volume of 5867427 shares. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM that Mon Power and Potomac Edison Reach Settlement in Rate Review.

Agreement promotes delivery of safe, reliable & affordable power to West Virginia customers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), have filed a settlement agreement with the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) that would resolve its base rate review proceeding and support the companies’ continued focus on delivering safe, reliable and affordable power.

The daily chart for FE points out that the company has recorded -8.20% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, FE reached to a volume of 5867427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Firstenergy Corp. [FE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $39.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Firstenergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Firstenergy Corp. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for FE stock

Firstenergy Corp. [FE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Firstenergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.15, while it was recorded at 36.97 for the last single week of trading, and 37.51 for the last 200 days.

Firstenergy Corp. [FE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Firstenergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Firstenergy Corp. [FE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Firstenergy Corp. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Firstenergy Corp. go to 6.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Firstenergy Corp. [FE]

The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.