Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC] Revenue clocked in at $2.20 million, up 31.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: ENSC] closed the trading session at $1.39. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Ensysce Biosciences Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted for PF614-MPAR.

~ FDA acknowledges significant potential impact of MPAR’s oral overdose protection ~.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, today announced receipt of notice from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for PF614-MPAR. A next generation opioid, PF614-MPAR represents a major scientific innovation, as it is what we believe to be the first product with oral overdose protection in any drug class.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.13 percent and weekly performance of 23.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 196.43K shares, ENSC reached to a volume of 41161807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENSC shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

ENSC stock trade performance evaluation

Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.01. With this latest performance, ENSC shares gained by 25.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0461, while it was recorded at 1.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9008 for the last 200 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.33 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ensysce Biosciences Inc posted -18.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -28.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSC.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ENSC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ENSC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.