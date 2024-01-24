EBay Inc. [EBAY] stock Reiterated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $40

EBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] gained 0.85% or 0.35 points to close at $41.41 with a heavy trading volume of 5030745 shares. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 1:45 PM that eBay Inc. Reaches Agreement with U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) today stated that it has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts with respect to actions taken in 2019 by former eBay employees against Ina and David Steiner. As set forth in the agreement, eBay takes responsibility for the misconduct of its former employees.

“The company’s conduct in 2019 was wrong and reprehensible,” said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer at eBay. “From the moment eBay first learned of the 2019 events, eBay cooperated fully and extensively with law enforcement authorities. We continue to extend our deepest apologies to the Steiners for what they endured. Since these events occurred, new leaders have joined the company and eBay has strengthened its policies, procedures, controls and training. eBay remains committed to upholding high standards of conduct and ethics and to making things right with the Steiners.”.

The daily chart for EBAY points out that the company has recorded -15.39% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.70M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 5030745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $45.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBay Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.16.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

EBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for EBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.70, while it was recorded at 41.01 for the last single week of trading, and 43.34 for the last 200 days.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.16 and a Current Ratio set at 2.16.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EBay Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc. go to 6.95%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EBay Inc. [EBAY]

The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.