D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is -5.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] plunged by -$14.57 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $143.13. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 5:30 AM that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI):.

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

D.R. Horton Inc. stock has also loss -6.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHI stock has inclined by 42.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.09% and lost -5.82% year-on date.

The market cap for DHI stock reached $47.69 billion, with 334.85 million shares outstanding and 294.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 11105705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $160.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DHI stock trade performance evaluation

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.44. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.03, while it was recorded at 152.12 for the last single week of trading, and 120.31 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

D.R. Horton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D.R. Horton Inc. posted 2.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 5.34%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.