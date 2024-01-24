Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] Is Currently -0.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Crescent Point Energy Corp [NYSE: CPG] loss -0.31% or -0.02 points to close at $6.40 with a heavy trading volume of 4281661 shares. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Crescent Point Completes Strategic Alberta Montney Consolidation and Provides Improved 2024 and Five-Year Outlook.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its previously announced strategic acquisition of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (“Hammerhead”), an oil and liquids-rich Alberta Montney producer (the “Transaction”). The Company is also pleased to provide its formal 2024 guidance and five-year plan, which are significantly enhanced as a result of the Transaction.

“Our recent Alberta Montney consolidation marks the completion of our portfolio transformation,” said Craig Bryksa, President and CEO of Crescent Point. “Through this strategic transaction, we have enhanced the long-term sustainability of our business, including increasing the excess cash flow per share expected within our five-year plan by approximately 20 percent. This accretion also enhances our return of capital profile for shareholders. As we approach 2024, we are excited to build on the momentum and strong results we have achieved to-date within our resource plays, including through potential synergies from our recent Montney transaction. Our strategic priorities will now focus on continued operational execution, balance sheet strength and increasing our return of capital to shareholders.”.

The daily chart for CPG points out that the company has recorded -17.73% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, CPG reached to a volume of 4281661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $10.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for CPG stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, CPG shares dropped by -6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.83, while it was recorded at 6.39 for the last single week of trading, and 7.38 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Crescent Point Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -331.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Point Energy Corp go to -1.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]

The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.