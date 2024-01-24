Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] fell -8.35% so far this year. What now?

Canadian Solar Inc [NASDAQ: CSIQ] surged by $2.99 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $24.04.

Canadian Solar Inc stock has also gained 10.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSIQ stock has inclined by 16.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.25% and lost -8.35% year-on date.

The market cap for CSIQ stock reached $1.55 billion, with 64.51 million shares outstanding and 50.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, CSIQ reached a trading volume of 4892733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSIQ shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSIQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Canadian Solar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Solar Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.19.

CSIQ stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.99. With this latest performance, CSIQ shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.64, while it was recorded at 21.11 for the last single week of trading, and 30.07 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Canadian Solar Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSIQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Solar Inc go to 25.00%.

Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CSIQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CSIQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CSIQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.