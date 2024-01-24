Cameco Corp. [CCJ] Is Currently 2.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cameco Corp. [NYSE: CCJ] gained 2.47% or 1.14 points to close at $47.32 with a heavy trading volume of 4464047 shares. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM that Cameco Board Appoints New Chair.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today the appointment of Catherine Gignac as chair of Cameco’s board of directors effective December 1, 2023.

Gignac will succeed Ian Bruce, who passed away on October 15, 2023. Bruce had served as Cameco’s board chair since May 2018.

The daily chart for CCJ points out that the company has recorded 43.52% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 4464047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cameco Corp. [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $53.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cameco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 73.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

Trading performance analysis for CCJ stock

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.81, while it was recorded at 47.24 for the last single week of trading, and 36.07 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cameco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cameco Corp. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corp. go to 48.13%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cameco Corp. [CCJ]

The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.